Sisters Addy and Ella Edgmon have not started their high school softball careers yet, but already have in mind their college destination after receiving early offers from UT-Chattanooga. Addy, an eighth grader at Sequatchie County Middle School, committed on February 20, and Ella, a freshman at Sequatchie County High School, committed earlier in the month.

For more, see the March 1 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.