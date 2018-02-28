Phyllis Cribbs

Phyllis Ann Boston Cribbs, 69, of Dunlap, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Frances Owensby Boston; father, Virgil Boston; brothers, Lloyd and Lavaughn Boston; nephew, Jeffery Lane Boston; and nieces, Brenda Littrell and Angela Boston Feagans.

Survivors include her husband, David Douglas Cribbs; children, James Thomas (Imogene) Cribbs, Christopher Lynn Cribbs, Thomas Ray Cribbs, Christina Leoma (Tony) Cribbs Parr, and Patricia Ann Cribbs Neal; sisters, Christine Boston (Jack) Smith, Peggy Boston Hobbs, Barbara Boston (Donnie) Hargis, and Wanda Boston Littrell; brothers, Wiley (Ann) Boston, Jerry (Joyce) Boston, and Wendell (Darlene) Boston; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Bernard) Sherman and Mary Boston; brother-in-law, Tony (Gina) Cribbs; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 23 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga West.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.