Haskell “Hack” Smith

Haskell Leon “Hack” Smith, 80, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Smith served his country in the Air Force. He was a member of Dunlap Church of God and was retired from Wheland Foundry.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joe Hershel and Vina Wright Smith; and brother, Bolen “Bo” Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sampson Smith; daughters, Patricia (James) Keener of Dunlap and Teresa Smith of Chattanooga; brother, Dan (Cotton) Smith of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Whitney, Brooke and Michael; one great-grandson, Jamie; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 26 in the funeral home chapel, followed by burial in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.