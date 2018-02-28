Gary Ray Dunham 69, passed away February 23, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville from an extended illness.

He was born May 23, 1948 to parents Raymond Hargis Dunham and Catherine E. Evans Dunham, who preceded him in death. A lifelong resident of Van Buren County, he attended Tabernacle Baptist Church of Dunlap and was a retired corrections officer with the State of Tennessee.

Mr. Dunham is survived by his wife, Wilma Stockwell Dunham; sons, Jason Lamar Dunham (Lori) of Cookeville and Gary Ethan Dunham (Mindy) of Buffalo Valley; twin sister, Rita Carol Pruett (Doug) of Fall Creek Falls community; and five grandchildren, Sidney, Sebastian, Blake, Brooke and Reagan Dunham.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 25 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Nathan Ewton officiating. Burial was in the Stockwell Family Cemetery at Cagle.

Layne Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Spencer was in charge of arrangements.