Edna “Christine” Prater King, 91, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday morning, February 27, 2018 at Memorial North Park.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray King; parents, Arthur and Emma Prater; two sisters, Effie Davis and Rena Myers.

She is survived by three daughters, Wanda (Stanley) Johnson of Jasper, Shelia (Pz) Powell of Dunlap, and Joy (George) Newman of East Ridge; five grandchildren, Chad Merrell, Cheryl Patton, Jennifer Conner, Dustin Girdley, and Leslie Keith; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Patton, Chase and Corbin Merrell, Kannon Oggs, Brandston , Rayger and Kayzen Keith; one great-great grandchild, Maddox Patton; eight step-grandchildren; sister, Nora Blaylock, Coalmont; brother, Landon (Connie) Prater of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Miller officiating. Burial will be in Pope Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap. Family will receive friends Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m.