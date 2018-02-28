David Lockhart

David Wayne Lockhart, 66, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at his home. He was a member of the Sequatchie Valley Historical Association and a master woodworker who loved to play the fiddle.

His mother, Velma Sims Lockhart, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Fern Lockhart, Dunlap; daughter, Jennifer (Flavious) Barker, Dunlap; sister, Kathy (Craig) Camp; brothers, Jackie (Gwen) Lockhart, Terry (Shirley) Lockhart, Ralph (Denice) Lockhart, Robert (Becky) Lockhart, Donald (Beverly) Lockhart, Jesse (Celena) Lockhart, and Loyd Lockhart; grandson, William David Greer; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Clint Huth officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were William Greer, Larry Lockhart, Troy Lockhart, Ralph Lockhart, Donald Lockhart and Jesse Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers were Eddy Swanger and Ed Brown.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements