Charles Shell

Charles M. Shell, age 85, of Signal Mountain, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Dekalb Regional Medical Center.

He was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church, and was retired from Combustion. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He also served in the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his son, Martin Shell; parents, Arthur and Irene Shell; grandsons, Samuel Shell and Allen Hurst; and brothers, J.D. Shell and Leonard Shell.

He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Murtha Shell; two daughters, Donna Adams of Ft. Payne, Alabama and Karen Hurst of Sylvania, Alabama; son, Leonard Shell of Ft. Payne; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Juanita Brock, Dorotha Nunley of Pryor Ride, and Amy Pulliam of Gainesville, Florida; brother, James Shell; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 24 at Lone Oak Church of God with Bro. Sam Bolinger and Bro. Glen Key officiating. Burial was in Hall Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap