Week of 2/26/18

TIRE SALE – 265/75/16, $109 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS9-10

BATTERIES STARTING AT $54.99 – auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. BS9-10

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS9

HAY FOR SALE – 5’x5’ rolls, $25. 423/413-3866. BS9-10

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS9-17

HOUSECLEANING – reliable and honest. 2 Sisters & A Bucket. 334/614-9197. BS9-10

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best new scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440. BS6-9

DUNLAP – level acre fronting both 1065 Old Hwy. 8 and Savage Road, minutes from Hwy. 127 and TN 111. Duplex or single family home site. Asking $21,750. MLS 1273115. Please contact: Helen Scott Hixon, Realtor®, ERA Blue Key Properties. Cell 423/322-3925, office 423/877-1966. BS9

2007 TACOMA ACCESS CAB – 4 cylinder, 5-speed, 2WD, 208k, 3 in. lift, custom wheels, $9,500. 423/779-6509. T8S9

DECATUR – fish the tailwaters of Watts Bar with a view of the TN river. Lots 19, 20 & 21 are adjoining off-water lots ready for either a vacation or permanent home in Layman Subdivision. Asking $45,000 for the combined 1.45 acres. MLS 1273399 and MLS 1273400. Please contact: Helen Scott Hixon, Realtor®, ERA Blue Key Properties. Cell 423/322-3925, office 423/877-1966. BS9

HAY MAKING EQUIPMENT – rake to baler, retiring. 423/658-2174. TS9

FOR SALE – brown suede reclining couch and loveseat, $500. Oversized club chair and ottoman, $150. Full size bedroom suite, no mattress, $400. Maroon-checked couch and loveseat, $300. Green slate dining suite, $150. Several chest of drawers, much, much more. 423/240-6302. TS9-10

HAY ROLLS – covered/palleted, 4×4, $25. 5×4, $30. Dunlap. 423/718-0017. TS9

DAUS, TN – For Rent, 3BR DW, C/H/A, water, good references, $700 monthly, $500 deposit. 423/240-2251. TS9-10

5-FAMILY YARD SALE – March 1-March 3. 5 miles south of Dunlap on Hwy 28 (near Daus Gulf). Prom dresses, junior & baby clothes, novelty items, furniture & more. 8 a.m.-??. TS9

FOR SALE – get-away home or hunting lodge with 5 acres, D/W, 3BR, 2BA, mountain stone fireplace, decks with covers, garage, 6 miles down Hiwasse Bowater Road, $80,000. 386/681-8058, ask for Wayne. TS8-11

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNT8S9

FOR SALE – 1994 Camaro body, one owner. 693-5072. T8S9

2004 SILVERADO V6 – automatic, 2WD, SWB, regular cab, 237k, $2,500. 423/779-6509. T8S9

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. T8S9

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. Aluminum specialist. 423/881-3368, 423/619-7453. B8-19S9-20

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 2BR, Wheelertown Avenue, Pikeville. $550 month. No pets, no smokers. 423/834-0429. B7-10S8-11

DRIVERS – Home Daily & Regional runs! Great Benefits, 401k! Vacation/Holidays. Late model equipment. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B7-8S8-9

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS6-9

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS7-10

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS7

MACK 2000 TRI-AXLE DUMP TRUCK – 6 foot skid steer bushhog; 6 foot snow plow skid steer; 930M John Deere zero turn lawnmower. 423/413-8388. BS7-10

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS7-10

HOME FOR SALE – very nice remodeled/updated home, Birchwood Street, Pikeville. 3BR, 1BA, $87,500. Possible rent to own. 447-7981. BS6-9

HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® 2X – Recognized safe & effective for hook & roundworms by U.S. CVM. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op, 949-2161, kennelvax.com. TS6-9

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B2-9S3-10

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

