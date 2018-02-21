Larry Lee Hurd

Larry Lee “Shot” Hurd, age 67, of Maryville, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 after a sudden illness.

He was a member of IBEW 175 union and worked at TVA. After TVA, he taught lineman training at Chattanooga State for several years. He also had a love of street rods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt Lee Hurd and Euphemia Kelly Hurd; and a niece, Megan Ashley Cline.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Jeanenne Anderson, of Evensville; three sisters, Vivian Hurd (Johnny) Smith, of Slidell, Louisiana, Emeretta (Alvin) Cline, of Dunlap, and Tammy Hurd (Carnez) Skyles, of Dunlap; brother, Hoyt Allan (Tammi) Hurd, of Pikeville; two nieces, Kelly Williams and Molly Skyles; two nephews, Brian and Justin Smith; and three great-nieces, Emily, Jayden, and Kenley Williamson.

Per Larry’s written request there will be no funeral, memorial services or visitation.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamily.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.