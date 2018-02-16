Week of 2/19/18

FOR SALE – Bayline boat with trailer, $500 OBO; riding mowers, $200 & up; push mowers, $40 & up. Lawnmower repair and parts. 881-4641. BS8

FREE – nice upright piano. Call 447-6189. BS8

YARD OR FARM WORK – after school and Saturdays, hard worker. I have truck, can haul debris. 423/315-9119. BS8-13

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. Half off labor thru March. 881-4641. BS8

TRAILER FOR RENT – 2BR, 1.5BA, C/H/A, $350 month, $150 deposit. 702-0766. BS8

BEACH STUDIO UNIT – May 19-26, 2018 Four Winds of Longboat Key, Florida, $465. John Elledge, 941/220-8333. BS8

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 c.c., stereo system & extras, 111.4 hours, 1,914 miles, like new, $13,750. 423/240-7767. TS8

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 2BR, Wheelertown Avenue, Pikeville. $550 month. No pets, no smokers. 423/834-0429. B7-10S8-11

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition, $375. 423/240-7767. TS8

FOR SALE – get-away home or hunting lodge with 5 acres, D/W, 3BR, 2BA, mountain stone fireplace, decks with covers, garage, 6 miles down Hiwasse Bowater Road, $80,000. 386/681-8058, ask for Wayne. TS8-11

2003 BUICK CENTURY – very clean, runs great. $3,000 OBO. 949-2001. TS8

DRIVERS – Home Daily & Regional runs! Great Benefits, 401k! Vacation/Holidays. Late model equipment. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. B7-8S8-9

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – Get a new deal. Perfect mow and trim. No mess ever. 423/280-5189. B7-33S8-34

MENNONITE BUILT TO LAST – HOMES and COTTAGES. Cottages and Cabins Order Factory Direct and Save! 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. B6-7S7-8

FANTASTIC ESTATE SALE – on Cherry Street in Pikeville. Saturday, February 24, 9:00 am – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Presented by Sweet Tea Estate Sales. Visit estatesales.net for pictures. B7S8

BRAND NEW WONDERLUX WOOD STOVE – $500, all accessories, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

COMMERCIAL BUILDING – across from ACE Hardware, large office & 3 small offices, 1/2 bath, C/H/A, wired for phone/DSL, 800± sf. $500 month, $300 deposit. References required. Call or text 615/920-0001. T7-9S8-10

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS6-9

FOR SALE – antique hoosier cabinet, good condition, $795. 423/240-7767. TS8

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

REGISTERED GERMAN SHEPHERDS – parents on premises, 9 weeks old, $350. 447-3165, 285-2973. BS7-8

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS7-10

FOR RENT – late model 14×70 m/h, 2BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, front and rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $450 & deposit. 423/667-2629. TS7-8

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS7

MACK 2000 TRI-AXLE DUMP TRUCK – 6 foot skid steer bushhog; 6 foot snow plow skid steer; 930M John Deere zero turn lawnmower. 423/413-8388. BS7-10

JEWELL’S EXCAVATING & FORESTRY MULCHING – 423/413-8388. BS7-18

20 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS7-10

IPHONE REPAIR – screens, battery & charging issues, water damage. Free estimates, 423/304-5619. TS5-8

MENNONITE BUILT STRONG – Save Factory Direct 2 You. 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. B6-7S7-8

HOME FOR SALE – very nice remodeled/updated home, Birchwood Street, Pikeville. 3BR, 1BA, $87,500. Possible rent to own. 447-7981. BS6-9

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best new scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440. BS6-9

HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® 2X – Recognized safe & effective for hook & roundworms by U.S. CVM. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op, 949-2161, kennelvax.com. TS6-9

SPAMFIT – personal trainer at prices you can afford. Certified NASM (National Association of Sports Medicine) and certified weight loss specialist. Call John for your free consultation, 423/802-7755. Make this your best year. BS5-8

WE LIKE TO DO HOUSECLEANING – 25 years experience, references. 423/285-0606. TS5-8

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. TS4-8

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B2-9S3-10

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 ext. 1. TNBS2

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s degree required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from the FTC. TNBS

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

