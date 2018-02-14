Car flips on top, teens extricated

A rain-slick roadway and driver inexperience were contributing factors in a single-vehicle wreck on Friday, February 9, the Dunlap Police Department reports. A 16-year-old driver was injured and transported to Erlanger Sequatchie Valley for treatment, said Dunlap Police Chief Clint Huth, while two 16-year-old passengers were uninjured. All three had to be extricated from the vehicle, which had flipped onto its top.

