Week of February 12

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 A Week Mailing Brochures From Home! No Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! Genuine Opportunity. Start Immediately! www.MailingTeam.net. TP-BTS7

SIMPLEST PAY PACKAGE ON EARTH! HUGE RATE PER MILE INCREASES! Join our TEAM today! Enjoy many benefits at MILAN, like LOW COST HEALTHCARE PLANS! 731-426-8337, www.drivemilan.com. TP-BTS7

Miscellaneous

GREEN GIANT ARBORVITAE – $40; burning bushes, $20; will plant for you, $10 each. Melvin Smith, 423/554-3100. TS7-12

BRAND NEW WONDERLUX WOOD STOVE – $500, all accessories, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® 2X – Recognized safe & effective for hook & roundworms by U.S. CVM. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op, 949-2161, kennelvax.com. TS6-9

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS7

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS7

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS7

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS7

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR.$49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS7

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS7

Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $14.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-888-337-9611. TP-BTS7

DIRECTV. Call & Switch Now – Get NFL Sunday Ticket for FREE! Every Game. Every Sunday. CHOICE- All-Included Package. Over 185 Channels. $60/month (for 12 Months.) CALL 1-844-230-4803. TP-BTS7

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00-MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill-Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www. NorwoodSawmills.com 800 567-0404 Ext.300N. TP-BTS7

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – 949-8605. TS7-10

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS7-10

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best new scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440. TS6-9

WE LIKE TO DO HOUSECLEANING – 25 years experience, references. 423/285-0606. TS5-8

IPHONE REPAIR – screens, battery & charging issues, water damage. Free estimates, 423/304-5619. TS5-8

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

Real Estate

COMMERCIAL BUILDING – across from ACE Hardware, large office & 3 small offices, 1/2 bath, C/H/A, wired for phone/DSL, 800± sf. $500 month, $300 deposit. References required. Call or text 615/920-0001. T7-9S8-10

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, water furnished. House is located in Sequatchie County. $400 month, deposit $200. Call 423/802-0489. TS7

FOR RENT – late model 14×70 m/h, 2BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, front and rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $450 & deposit. 423/667-2629. TS7-8

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS7

20 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

FOR RENT – 1BR duplex, no smoking, no pets, $400 rent, $400 deposit. 582-0453, available 2-15-18. TS6-7

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TS6-7

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Vehicles

CHEVROLET CARGO VAN FOR SALE – 949-2503 or 658-9591. T5-7S6-8

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-844-697-0499. TP-BTS7

Sales

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. TS4-8

FANTASTIC ESTATE SALE – on Cherry Street in Pikeville. Saturday, February 24, 9:00 am – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Presented by Sweet Tea Estate Sales. Visit estatesales.net for pictures. T7S8