Week of February 5

Employment

DIRECT SUPPORT STAFF NEEDED IN DUNLAP – First Aid and CPR required. Must be people oriented. $8.50 per hour. Must have dependable transportation, a valid drivers license and liability insurance. Call STARS at 423/447-2590. TS5-6

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 A Week Mailing Brochures From Home! No Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! Genuine Opportunity. Start Immediately! www.MailingTeam.net. TP-BTS6

EXCELLENT HOMETIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week No Touch Freight Home weekends 615-792-6550 x1 www.uts-tn.com United Transportation Services. TP-BTS6

ACCOUNT MANAGER WANTED URGENTLY. ANY WORK EXPERIENCE CAN APPLY. MUST BE ACCURATE, COMPUTER LITERATE, HAVE GOOD TYPING SKILLS AND HAVE A GOOD SENSE OF COMMUNICATION. WILL EARN $3340 MONTHLY. Email at danielscott177@gmail.com for application. TP-BTS6

Miscellaneous

BRAND NEW WONDERLUX WOOD STOVE – $500, all accessories, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

HAPPY JACK LIQUIVIC® 2X – Recognized safe & effective for hook & roundworms by U.S. CVM. Sequatchie Farmers Co-op, 949-2161, kennelvax.com. TS6-9

FOR SALE – antique hoosier cabinet, good condition, $875. 423/240-7767. TS6

FOR SALE – antique oak dining table, 4 chairs, perfect condition, $400. 423/240-7767. TS6

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

HAY ROLLS – 4’ $25; 5’ $30, covered/palleted, Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS6

FOR SALE – 2014 Polaris AT RZR, 800 c.c., stereo system & extras, 111.4 hours, 1,914 miles, like new, $13,995. 423/240-7767. TS6

FREE TO GOOD HOMES – husband’s declining health, must give away some of furbabies, puppies and adult dogs, all are rescued strays, fixed, current rabies, sweet. 423/774-3221. TS6

HAY MAKING EQUIPMENT – retiring, call for viewing only, Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS6

REWARD / LOST CAT – near Hidden Ridge Loop, orange & white tabby, no tail, microchipped. If found, take to nearest vet or shelter. 720/951-7281 or 423/949-2315. T5-6S6-7

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

Mobile Homes

24X40 DOUBLEWIDE – 3BR, 2BA, must move, $15,000 cash. 423/582-9517. T6S7

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS6

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best new scratch & dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/447-2440. TS6-9

WE LIKE TO DO HOUSECLEANING – 25 years experience, references. 423/285-0606. TS5-8

IPHONE REPAIR – screens, battery & charging issues, water damage. Free estimates, 423/304-5619. TS5-8

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

Real Estate

HOME FOR RENT – 2BR, convenient to Dunlap, 243-4045. T6S7

20 ACRES FOR SALE – on Cagle Mountain, 949-3969. T6-7S7-8

FOR RENT – 1BR duplex, no smoking, no pets, $400 rent, $400 deposit. 582-0453, available 2-15-18. TS6-7

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TS6-7

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Vehicles

2007 TACOMA FREE RUNNER – extended cab, 2WD, 4-cylinder, 5-speed, 208k, $9,500 OBO, can sell w/o wheels, tires & lift. 423/779-6509. TS6

CHEVROLET CARGO VAN FOR SALE – 949-2503 or 658-9591. T5-7S6-8

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-844-697-0499. TP-BTS6

Sales

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. TS4-8