Juanita Snyder

Juanita Pearl Griffin Snyder, 91, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of East 23rd Street Baptist Church in Chattanooga. She was

retired from Olan Mills Portrait Studio after over 20 years of service. Mrs. Snyder, along with her husband O.W. Snyder and Irma Senters, made up the Snyder Trio, singing at church and on the radio. She enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with family, especially to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ondus William Snyder; parents, P.Z. and Deannie Griffin; sisters, Ruth G. Coffman, Anna Mae G. Stanley, and Thelma G. White; brother, Orville Griffin; niece, Charlotte White; nephew, Micky White; and several other nieces and nephews.

She is survived by daughter, Cathy (Gary) Pope, Dunlap; son, Ricky (Joyce) Snyder, Harrison; grandchildren, Shaun (Crystal) Pope, Chattanooga, Andrew (Jacklyn) Pope, Dunlap, Chris (Shea) Snyder, Ringgold, Jeff Snyder, Knoxville, and Traci (Zach) Harris, Decatur; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Caleb Pope, Shelby and Liam Pope, Keyle and Caden Snyder, Laura, Jordan, and Lydia Snyder, Cutter, Ryker, and Tatum Harris.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 3 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. David Smith officiating. Burial was in Lakewood Memory Gardens East.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.