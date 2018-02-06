Horace Cribbs

Horace Clinton Cribbs, 58, of Lafayette, Georgia, formerly of Dunlap, died January 30, 2017 as the result of an automobile accident. He attended Midway Baptist Church in Ringgold, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Earlene Broome Cribbs; brothers, Jerry, Bobby, Glen, Henry, and twin brother, Forest Cribbs.

Survivors include a daughter, Bryanna Edwards, Lafayette; brothers, J.D and Doyle Cribbs; sisters, Kathy Lewis and Teresa and Anita Cribbs; step-mother, Melody Cribbs; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jackie Swanson officiating.

For those unable to attend funeral services, there will be a memorial service for friends and family on Saturday, February 10 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. EST at Midway Baptist Church, 3593 Hwy 41N, Ringgold, Georgia.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.