Lady Braves take third straight SVC basketball championship

Sequatchie County Middle School won their SVC girls basketball conference for the third straight year, defeating Van Buren County in South Pittsburg on January 23. The Lady Braves won in a semifinal over December 20, and running through their league schedule undefeated. Players on the team include (front, left to right) Kiley Elliott, Jadeyn Girdley, Cali Green, Hallie Barger, Addy Edgmon, Faith Kelly (back) Jamie Rollins, Dylan Belk, Addie Colvard, Courtney Zensen, Megan Hall, and Grace Mitchell.

