Sue Harvey, age 78, of South Pittsburg, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at Kindred Hospital Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Standifer and Claudia Kilgore; three sisters, Bessie Wallace, Lois Isbell, and Nannie Grant; and two brothers, James and Joe Kilgore.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Jason) Bailey, Apison, and Angie (Jason) Green, Jasper; granddaughter, Chelsey Green; three sisters, Ruth Smith, Dayton, Marie Williams, Knoxville, and Ruby Pursley, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 31 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.