Jimmy Underwood

Jimmy Dalin Underwood, Sr., 68, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018. He was a member of the Thans Chapel Church of God and a veteran of the US Army.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Blaine Tank and Nanie Mae Richardson Underwood; sister, Betty Jean Hall; brothers, Billy Joe, Harvey Lee and Earl Kay, Odell and Ed Underwood.

Survivors include his children, Jimmy Dalin Underwood, Jr, and Stoney Edwards; sisters, Loretta Layne and Joyce Eacock; brother, Dennis (Grace) Underwood; grandchildren, Chelsie and Colton Underwood, Jade Baxter, Jagger Edwards, Haley and Kayla Patterson; nieces, Amanda Prewitt and Cassie Hamilton; and nephews, Keith Underwood and Blaine Layne.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 31 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

