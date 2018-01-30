Brownie Ewton Johnson
Brownie Ewton Johnson, age 85, of Madisonville, formerly of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap and retired from the Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ewton, Jr; parents, Parker and Alice Gray; and brother, George L. Gray.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Todd McConkey of Madisonville; granddaughter, Brandie McConkey of Knoxville; brother, Max (Corkey) Gray of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 26 at First Baptist Church of Dunlap with Dr. Fred Steelman officiating. Burial followed at Hixon Cemetery.
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.