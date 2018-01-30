Brownie Ewton Johnson, age 85, of Madisonville, formerly of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap and retired from the Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ewton, Jr; parents, Parker and Alice Gray; and brother, George L. Gray.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Todd McConkey of Madisonville; granddaughter, Brandie McConkey of Knoxville; brother, Max (Corkey) Gray of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 26 at First Baptist Church of Dunlap with Dr. Fred Steelman officiating. Burial followed at Hixon Cemetery.

Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.