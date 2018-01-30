Bobby Mosley

Bobby Lynn Mosley, 68, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Lynn Mosley; and sister, Sandra Darlene Mosley.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby Wallace Mosley; Shane and his children, Carli and Jeannette; Stephen and his children, Bryer James and Hallie Grey; Jay and his children, Makayla Brooke and Bray Michael; Brad and his son, Quinton M.; daughter, Bobbie Mosley; brothers, James Rodney, Brian Lee and Willie Paul Mosley.

Graveside services were held Monday, January 29 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.