Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative, Inc., (BTC) revealed plans Friday, January 19 to construct a fiber optic network that will make gig-speed Internet available to almost 2,000 BTC members in and around Dunlap. BTC has received a $7.8 million TN-548 P Loan from the federal Rural Utility Service for the upcoming project.

