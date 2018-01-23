Lela Mae Seals, age 82, of Dunlap passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

She attended Mt. Juliet Church of God and was an awesome mother and granny.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Selby Seals; two sons, Donnie and Terry Seals; granddaughter, Letitia Seals; grandson, T.J. Holloway; parents, Ben and Vera Sanders; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Meeks of Lebanon, Sylvia Griego of Gainesboro, Patricia Wright of Lebanon, and Rena Seals of Dunlap; three sons, Selby, Eddie, and Billy Seals, all of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 24 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrel Nance and Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Burial was in McGlothen Cemetery.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.