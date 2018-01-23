Jeanette Gibbs

Jeanette Ada Tate Gibbs, age 96, passed away January 14, 2018.

She was a member of the church of Christ at Dunlap. Along with her husband, Bob Gibbs, they were former owners of Win-Bob restaurant in Dunlap for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Tate and Sarah Ada Cookston Tate; husband, Bob Gibbs; sister, Dortha Tate; infant brother and nephew, Gary Tate.

She is survived by sister, June Tate Smith of Truman Alaska; nieces, Carole Schlitt, Jonesboro Alaska, Judith (Glen) Bunch, Harrison; nephews, Robert (Linda) Turner, Dunlap, Lamont Turner, Smyrna, Bryan Smith, Harrisburg, Alaska; and seven great nieces and nephews.

She also helped with the raising of Glen Cookston, Judy Bunch, Gary Turner and Lamont Turner and anyone else who needed help. In her words, “I saw the need to help”.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 19 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed in Cookston Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Josh Turner, Lamont Turner, Willie Mosley, Robert Turner, Troy Andrews and Glen Bunch.

Special thanks to special loving caregivers, Valarie Gholston, Betty Morgan, Mary Ann Genoa, Lucy Kilgore and several others. A very special thank you to Helen and Ernie Snyder who lovingly took Jeanette into their home and took excellent care of her 24/7 for seven months. When Helen was asked how she was related, she lovingly answered “by love”.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.