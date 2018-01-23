Jason McDonough

Jason Michael McDonough, 40, of Dunlap passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Williford McDonough.

Survivors include his father, Michael McDonough; daughters, Ashley and Lyndsey McDonough; step-daughters, Macie and KeyLee Ladd; sister, Michelle McDonough and her children Drew and Shawnee Carter; uncle and aunt, Ronnie and Becky Williford.

Memorial services were held Saturday, January 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Barker officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.