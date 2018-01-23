James Burch

James “Grandpa” Burch, age 88, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Erlanger Bledsoe.

He served as Director of the Sequatchie County Ambulance Service for many years and was one of the first EMT’s in the State of Tennessee. He was also the captain of the Sequatchie County Rescue Squad and served the community in many ways.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Celia Burch; uncle, Ed Burch.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Burch; two daughters, Carol Burch and Rita (Johnny) Carlton; two sons, Lynn (Penny) and Edd (Hope) Burch, all of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise (Arlin) Grant, Clearwater, Florida and Justine (Buck) Ewton, Pikeville; brother, Johnny (Claudine) Burch, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ron Follett officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends, Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.