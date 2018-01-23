James Daniel “Dan” Barker, age 78, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2018.

Dan was born and raised in Dunlap. He always loved the Sequatchie Valley and retired to Dunlap after a long career with TVA. He enjoyed a full career as an engineer, property manager and then retired to pursue his dream of being a contractor. Dan built many beautiful homes and businesses in the Sequatchie Valley. He was a graduate of Tennessee Technological University and served in the United States Army. He was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church. His passions were race cars, beautiful women, Daytona Beach, Black Jack and the Republican National Party.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred K. Barker and Susan Isabell Heard Barker; and half-sister, Judith Hickman.

He is survived by his daughters, Danya Barker Cornett and her husband, Jeff Cornett, Lenoir City, and Desta Suzanne Barker, Knoxville; and grandchildren, Spencer Blake Cornett and Isabell Grace Cornett, both of Lenoir City.

Memorial services were held Friday, January 19 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

