Week of 1/21/18

DRIVERS – CDL-A teams! $10,000 sign-on! Guaranteed $1,200/week! Home EVERY weekend! BCBS, holidays/vacation. 1 year experience. 855/979-9923. BS4

722 ROCKFORD – 6 room house for rent, 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen, washroom/bathroom. Also air & heated. Luther or Mary Hollingsworth, 423/447-6601. BS4

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, #5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. BS4-8

PUSH MOW MY GRASS – vacuum my floors, dust. 2 hour minimum, $12.50/hour. Roland, 949-9205. TS4

BIG ORANGE GOLF CART – excellent condition, new batteries & charger. Alloy wheels, sun roof, backseat conversion kit. 423/593-6351, 423/227-2235. TS4-5

I DO HOUSECLEANING – call Teresa for estimates, references available. 423/463-7396. Thank you. TS4-5

WANT TO BUY – 1951 Bledsoe County TN license plate/#88. Any condition. Will pay. 423/743-5237 anytime. BS3-4

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

DUNLAP STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit. 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. Text 423/322-9632 or 423/280-3769. TS3-4

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

4 RENT OR SALE – Pikeville, TN, directly across from new factory, Ferro Street. 3BR, large garage, 2.5BA, rent $750. Private location. References required. 423/447-2481. For smokers or indoor pets, there will be additional monthly rental cost. B2-4S3-5

FOR RENT – 2BR M/H, $400 plus $400 deposit, water furnished, in Daus. 762-3315. TS3-4

PIANO FOR SALE – spinnet design, in good condition, $200. Also an older upright piano. 423/881-3431. B2-4S3-5

2BR, 1.5BA M/H – $325 month plus $150 deposit, C/H/A. 702-0766. B2-3S3-4

HOME FOR RENT – south of John Griswold park on Old West Valley Road, newly remodeled. 949-2333, 653-2716. T2-3S3-4

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

TIRES – good used tires, 14”-20”, $5 to $35. 423/682-1896. TS2-5

ALL KINDS OF KNIVES – and decoys of ducks and birds. 440/487-0401. TS2-5

HOME FOR SALE – very nice remodeled/updated home in Pikeville, 3BR, 1 bath, $87,500. Possible rent to own. 447-7981. BS2-5

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, Dunlap, water included, $325. 423/322-6245. TNT1S2

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. Bledsoe, Sequatchie and surrounding counties. B2-9S3-10

APPLIANCE OUTFITTERS OF PIKEVILLE – selling the best, new scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices starting at $99. Come by M-F 8-5, Saturday 8-1, closed Sunday, 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/447-2440. TS1-5

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

2BR, 2BA TOWNHOME – Call Jordan Cain, 619-2853. TNTS51

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. T48-4S49-5

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

STARS HIRING– Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

