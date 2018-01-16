Geneva Caldwell

Geneva (Farley) Caldwell was born on August 3, 1927 in Dunlap, Tennessee, the daughter of Alex Farley and Bertha (Swaner) Farley. She died January 6, 2018 in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Geneva grew up in Tennessee, one of eleven children. She liked to say that she had been a coal miner’s sweetheart and a military policeman’s wife. She married Robert Benjamin Caldwell and they had five children. She worked in nursing home and home health care in Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma. She had great respect for the elderly and liked working with them. Geneva worked in the evangelistic field for twelve years and was a member of the Holiness Church in Gracemont. She was well liked and respected by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband, Robert, two grandsons, and eight siblings.

Survivors include her five children, Joyce (Caldwell) Smith of Tennessee, Billie Caldwell and wife, Wanda, of Binger, Rosa (Caldwell) Franklin and husband, Teddy, of Chickasha, Robena (Caldwell) Fuller of Chickasha, and David Caldwell and wife, Coleen, of Binger; brothers, Robert Farley and wife, Rita and James A. Farley and wife, Jane, all of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 11 at the Holiness Church in Gracemont, Oklahoma with Brother Roy Green officiating. Interment was in Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, Oklahoma under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.

