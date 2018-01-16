Evelyn Cooley

Evelyn Louise Cooley, age 75, of Dunlap passed away Thursday afternoon, January 11, 2018 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cooley; son, Jeff Cooley; daughter, Patricia Cooley; and parents, Foy and Ida Mae Parks.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise (David) Benton, Soddy-Daisy and Alisa (Gary) Stewart; three sons, Tim (Kristie) Cooley, Jason Cooley, Pikeville and Denton Cooley, Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 14 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Calvin Nunley officiating. Burial was in Howard-Walker Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.