John Jasper Paul Johnston was born on December 30, 1942 at home at Johnston Cove in Sequatchie County to Maloy and Mae Johnston.

He passed away on January 4, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.

He was faithfully married to Norma (Moore) for 55 years and devoted himself to his children, Johnny (Leslie), Danny (Trish), Lester (Melissa), Billy (Tammy) and Steven (Candace); grandchildren Sheena (Jeffory) Parker, Marisa (Brent), Michael (Jennifer), Matthew (Morgan), Keebe (Jerry) Fain, Alesha (Thomas), Kassi, Dakota (Taylor), Breanna, Aiden, Trevor, Noah, Elijah, Allie-Mae, Joshua, Katie, Levi and

fourteen great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Sheila Webb and Phylis Johnston; and countless other family members.

He retired from the Sequatchie County Farmers Co-op with over 25 years of service, delivered the Chattanooga Times Free Press newspaper for over 30 years, and offered custom hay baling services to local farmers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maloy and Mae Johnston; siblings, Valene, Octa and Braford Johnston: and great-grandson, Sebastian Skiles. He will be remembered by his wife, Norma, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many others.

Services and burial will be private.

