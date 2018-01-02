Ronald Massengale

Ronald Lynn Massengale, 55, of Dunlap passed away Sunday December 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford “J.C.” Massengale and Janice Hutton; sister, Linda Kendricks; and soulmate, Jeannie Hudson;

Survivors include his daughters, Tiffany Massengale of Chattanooga, and Amanda Hicks of Michigan; brothers, Roland (Lisa) Massengale, Butch Mardocks, Phillip Hutton, and Jeremy Hicks; sisters, Deanna (Lonnie) Hicks, Rebecca Massengale, Crystal Milliken and Kim Huwig; and nine grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 26 at McNabb Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.