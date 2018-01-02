Martha Edna Gossett
Martha Edna Gossett, age 63, of Dunlap, TN, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 peacefully at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap, TN. She was of the Baptist Faith and a wife, mother, grandmother also a great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Marlin Gossett Sr.; father, Willie Peyton Shoulders; mother, Myrtle Lorene Davis Shoulders; brothers, Dorris and Eddie Shoulders; sisters, Frankie Tayse, Matilda Elliott, and Rebecca Shoulders; and grandson, James David Vance Gossett.
She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (Billy) Wortham, of Manchester and Nancy Gossett (Charlie) of Dunlap; son, Marlin Gossett Jr. (Pam Martin) of Dunlap; two granddaughters, Shelby (Charlie) Black of McMinnville and JoJo Gossett of Dunlap; four grandsons, Marlin III, Judd, Zander Gossett, and Tommy (Morgan Davis) Layne, all of Dunlap; great-grandsons, Conner Black and Braxton Layne; three brothers, Lester Shoulders of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, Albert Shoulders of Dunlap, and Billy Shoulders, of Sparta; one sister, Prentis Ivey of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Bro. Brian Kearns from Ewtonville Baptist Church for his council during this
time.
Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.
Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.