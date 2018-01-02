Martha Edna Gossett, age 63, of Dunlap, TN, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 peacefully at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap, TN. She was of the Baptist Faith and a wife, mother, grandmother also a great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Marlin Gossett Sr.; father, Willie Peyton Shoulders; mother, Myrtle Lorene Davis Shoulders; brothers, Dorris and Eddie Shoulders; sisters, Frankie Tayse, Matilda Elliott, and Rebecca Shoulders; and grandson, James David Vance Gossett.

She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (Billy) Wortham, of Manchester and Nancy Gossett (Charlie) of Dunlap; son, Marlin Gossett Jr. (Pam Martin) of Dunlap; two granddaughters, Shelby (Charlie) Black of McMinnville and JoJo Gossett of Dunlap; four grandsons, Marlin III, Judd, Zander Gossett, and Tommy (Morgan Davis) Layne, all of Dunlap; great-grandsons, Conner Black and Braxton Layne; three brothers, Lester Shoulders of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, Albert Shoulders of Dunlap, and Billy Shoulders, of Sparta; one sister, Prentis Ivey of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Bro. Brian Kearns from Ewtonville Baptist Church for his council during this

time.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.