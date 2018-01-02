John Eddings

John Timothy Eddings, 39, of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 22, 2017. He attended Ewtonville Baptist Church. He was a very loving husband, step-father, son, brother, and uncle.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry Marshal Eddings, and Ella and Charlie Critchfield.

Survivors include his wife, Chrystal Layne Eddings; parents, Larry and Barbara Critchfield Eddings; step-son, Logan Kyler McDaniel; brother, Andrew (Rebecca) Eddings; sister, Jenny (Glenn) Tate; two special nieces, Gracie Tate and Emily Eddings; and his dog, Max.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 27 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.