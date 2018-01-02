James Williamson Jr.

James Henry Williamson, Jr., 90, of Whitwell passed away Saturday December 24, 2017. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Williamson served in World War II and the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor Warthen Williamson, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Dot Williamson; daughters, Diane Pollard and Dr. Dorothy Lynn Williamson (Bob) Mahan; son, James Henry Williamson III; and one grandchild.

Memorial services will be held in Spring Hill, Alabama at a later date.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.