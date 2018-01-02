Dorothy Layne of the Daus community passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nell Terry Pickett.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Layne; daughters, Sherry Grayson and Karen (Mike) Shoemate; son, Terry (Carlene) Layne; brother, Curt (June) Pickett; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 22 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. James Louallen and Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Layne Cemetery.

The Layne family wishes to thank everyone for the prayers, phone calls, visits and food. A special thank you to all the health care providers and to Carol Lamb R.N. for being there when we needed help the most. Special thanks also to Daus Baptist Church.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.