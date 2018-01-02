Donnie Frizzell

Donnie Albert Frizzell, 68, of Dunlap died at his home Sunday morning, December 24, 2017 after a short illness. He grew up in the Cartwright community and was employed with Sequatchie County Schools for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nell Cooley Frizzell; brother, Jimmy Frizzell and a sister, Peggy Benson.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Hobbs Frizzell; son, Cody (Becca) Frizzell; daughters, Mitzy (Brian) Boston, Brandi Clark, Tanya Harvey, and Darlene Clemons; brothers, Terry (Rhonda) Frizzell, Bobby and Barry Frizzell, and Dale (Janice) Frizzell; sisters, Ramah (Lawrence) Carmack, Joyce Raines, Judy (Jake) Smith, Tina (Curtis) Worley and Linda (Stanley) Hartman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 26 at Condra Cemetery with minister Larry Kirby officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.