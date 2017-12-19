Joyce Frazey

Joyce Mae Frazey, age 83, of Signal Mountain passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. She was of the Baptist faith and a retiree of the Signal Mountain Postal Service.

She was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Jewel Branscom Mahan; two sisters, Bertha Frazey and Velma Kelley; and granddaughter, Kimberly Bird.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Frazey; three sons, Jim (Robin) Frazey, Michael (Diana) Frazey and Larry (Melanie) Frazey; one brother, Jarrel (Geraline) Mahan; one sister, Jean (Bud) Reeves; 10 grand-children, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Miller officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.