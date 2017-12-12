Rickie L. Camp, age 69, of Signal Mountain, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Memorial North Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard Camp and Beatrice Walker Murray; and grandparents, Lawrence and Myrtle Camp, Ed and Vestie Walker.

He is survived by his sisters, Gloria Hall of Signal Mountain, Gretchen Codd of Destin, Florida, Kitten Horton of Michigan, Sherry Leep of Michigan, Colleen Kindhart of Illinois, Deborah Louce of Texas, Lisha of Indiana, and Donna Nuccie of Maine; brother, Roger Butler of Cleveland; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; special aunt and uncle, Thelma and Jim Henry.

Services were held Saturday, December 9 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or The Gideons.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.