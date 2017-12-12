Daymond Sweeton, 74, of the Cartwright community passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017. He attended Cartwright Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alice Sanders Sweeton; wife, Nancy Taylor Sweeton; son, Dane Allen Sweeton; sisters, Kathleen Smith, Betty Sweeton and Rosa Nell Scissom; and brothers, Nelson, Delbert, and Ed Sweeton.

Survivors include his brothers, Alton “Toe” Sweeton and Wayne Sweeton; brother-in-law, James Rogers; and sisters-in-law, Reggie Sweeton and Rosa (Lanny) Tate; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ben Curtis, Bro. Lanny Tate and Bro. John Potts officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

