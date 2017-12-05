Week of December 4

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS49

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS49

NEED YOUR CDL? We do CDL Training, testing, Job placement. Company paid training available. Training at 119 EL Morgan Dr. Jackson, TN or 6711 Reese Road, Memphis, TN. Call 800-423-8820 Or visit www.drive-train.org. TP-BTS49

NEW STARTING BASE PAY – .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS49

CLASS A FLATBED DRIVERS, 2016 and newer Peterbilt 389’s, Excellent Mileage Bonus Program, Starting up to .52 cpm, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS49

Miscellaneous

500 FT OF HARDWOOD FLOORING – will take $1,000. 949-2333, 653-2716. TS49-50

GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC! Gift certificates, any amount. Music Makers, 949-7855. TS47-49

CHILD’S GUITAR – $49. Music Makers, 949-7855. TS47-49

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

Mobile Homes

24X40 DOUBLEWIDE – 3/2, $15,000, must move. 423/582-9517. T49S50

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – & Merry Christmas! 949-8605. T49-1S50-2

PAINT PRO – interior/exterior, quality workmanship. Licensed with references. 423/490-5741. T48-4S49-5

HOUSECLEANING & ORGANIZING SERVICE – best rates & excellent references. Call Tracy, 423/949-6285. T48-51S49-1

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. T47-11S48-12

IPHONE REPAIR – 423/304-5619. TS46-49

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

Real Estate

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNT49S50

WANT – .50 acre lot for older m/h, close to town, doesn’t have to be occupancy ready with electric, water & septic in place, but would be a plus. Sale by owner, no real estate. Cash. 423/949-4950, leave call back number. T49S50

FOR RENT – 3BR, 1BA, no iniside pets, $600 plus deposit. References a must. 423/949-7148. T49-50S50-51

FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA house, Cagle Mountain, $550 month, $300 deposit. 949-9509. TNT49S50

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, newly remodeled house, C/H/A, appliances furnished, city limits, Dunlap, $650 month, $650 deposit, references required. Call Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

FOR RENT – small apartment, kitchen and bedroom together, washer/dryer hook-ups, city of Dunlap, $525/month, $525 deposit, all utilities paid. Pam, 423/488-9483. TNTS49

HOME FOR RENT – south of city limits, Dunlap, first month’s rent and deposit. 949-2333, 653-2716. TS49-50

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNTS47

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Vehicles

1988 SILVERADO PICKUP – runs great, good body. 2002 Buick Park Avenue, 81k miles, runs great. 949-5231. TS49

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1

Sales

DUNLAP ESTATE SALE – Home of Jeffrey Dennis, 54 Old State Hwy 8. Follow signs to top of hill. Near greenhouse/nursery. Friday-Sunday, December 8-10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. TS49

3-Government Surplus & Equipment Auctions! December 12th, 13th and 14th Bid on Heavy Equipment, Vehicles, ATVs, Welders, Office & Telecommunications Equipment and Much More. Details at SoldonCompass.com. TP-BTS49