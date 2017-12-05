Ronald Paul “Ron” Horner, Sr. 70, of Dunlap died at his home on Sunday December 3, 2017.

Mr. Horner was preceded in death by his parents, D. P. and Launa Mooney Horner; sister, Patty Hardin; and brother, Frank Horner.

Mr. Horner was of the Baptist faith. He proudly and bravely served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW in Crossville and was a member of Disabled American Veterans.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Boring Horner, Dunlap; children, Emilea (Rick) Pendergrass, Birchwood, Ronald Paul Horner, Jr., Wartburg, and Paul (Jazmon) Horner, Dunlap; brother, Richard (Retha) Horner, Chattanooga; grandchildren, Ronald Paul Horner, III, Hayden Horner, Cohen Horner and Logan Pendergrass; one great-grandson, Cooper Harris; brother-in-law, Wade (Lucile) Boring, Pikeville; sisters-in-law, Mickie (Freddy) Roberson, Jasper, Melba (Danny) Phillips, Jefferson, Texas, Bulah Parker, Bridgeport, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.