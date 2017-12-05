Oren Ray Hall, 82, of Cartwright passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hattie Hicks Hall.

Survivors include his wife, Myrtle Dempsey Hall; sons, Alan, Charles and William Hall; daughters, Rita Smith, Cynthia Honeycutt and Dianna Swaggerty; two step-sons, Tommy and William Cooley; four stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.