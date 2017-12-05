Josephine Higdon

Josephine “Granny Jo” Higdon, age 92, of Daus passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her home. She was a member of Cartwright Church of God where she was the church mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Higdon; son, Daniel Higdon; daughter, Fay Smith; parents, Hirskle “Coot” Brown and Millie Brown; several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Glendon “Glen” Lance, Gruetli-Laager, Jean (Gene “Thumb”) Layne, Daus, Jerry (Valerie) Higdon, Victoria; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Wilson, Daus and Anna (Milburn) Varner, Soddy Daisy, TN; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services were held Tuesday, December 5 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Donny Lawson officiating. Burial was in the Hoodenpyle Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.