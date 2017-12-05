George Ashmore III

George “Kip” Willard Ashmore III, 51, of Dunlap passed away unexpectedly in a boating accident on Saturday, December 2, 2017. He was a member at Journey Community Church. He was employed as a Financial Manager with AT&T.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, L.G. & Eunice Ballanger Moss, George Willard Ashmore, Sr. and Ruby Blaylock Browning.

Survivors include his parents, George Willard , Jr. and Vicki Moss Ashmore; son, Ryan Ashmore, Thompson, Georgia; step-son Matthew Bromley, Evans, Georgia; brother, J.J. Ashmore, Dunlap; sister, Valorie (Joe) Brown, Chattanooga; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 in the funeral home chapel with Sis. Debra Dickerson officiating. Visitation is from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wounded Warriors in Kip’s name.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.