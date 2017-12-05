Deanna Lawrence

Deanna Lee Lawrence, age 46, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017, with her daughter, Dedra Lawrence. She attended Lee Station Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruby Price; brother, Jimmy Joe Narramore; and adoptive mother, Joetta Narramore.

She is survived by her son, Mario Lawrence, Jr., Dunlap; birth mother, Betty Narramore, Dothan, Alabama; special friend, Jeffery Seals; adoptive father, Robert (Anna) Harvey, Dunlap; sisters, Martha (Alan) Barker, Dunlap, and Dawn Clark; sister-in-law, Lawana Narramore; nieces, Misty (Andy) Norman, Dunlap, Natasha Stoner, Memphis, and Destiny (Michael) McDaniel, Dunlap; and nephew, Brian (Dedra) Powell, Dunlap.

Memorial services were held Monday, December 4 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Terry Barker officiating.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.