Barbara Lou Anderson Harwood, age 79, of Pikeville passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Bertha Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Harwood of Signal Mountain; son, Robby Powell of Whitwell; two grandchildren, Nathan Rigsby and Krista Powell; brother, Charles Richard “Rick” (Senia) Anderson of Pikeville; and nieces, Carmen Swafford and Canon Anderson.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 29 at Pikeville Cemetery with Bro. Doyle Ashburn officiating.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.