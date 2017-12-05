Alice Mae Troglin, age 83, formerly of Pikeville, died Friday, December 1, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Quinton Troglin; parents, Harvey and Freda Dixon Lanning; brothers, John and Willard Lanning; and sisters, Lil Cantrell, Mary Yahraus, Gladys Gau, and Bernetta Lanning.

Survivors include her sons, Quinton L. (Rose) Troglin, Georgia, Johnny Troglin, Georgia, and David Troglin, Alabama; daughters, Bonnie Pennington, Ohio and Beverly Krebs, Georgia; sister, Beverly (Fran) Bailey, Florida; brother-in-law, Nelson Troglin; sister-in-law, Willa Dean Smith, Pikeville; numerous grandchildren, several great and great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services were held Sunday, December 3 at Rainey Dill Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.