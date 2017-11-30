Hendrick and Tucker named Commended Students By Editor | November 30, 2017 | 0 Sequatchie County High School students Chandler Hendrick and Gage Tucker were recently named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. For more, see the November 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Christmas for Kids set for December 14 November 30, 2017 | No Comments »