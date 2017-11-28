Marlin Gossett Sr.

Marlin Lee Gossett, Sr., age 67, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and a coal miner for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Fred Gossett; mother, Frances Ellen Thurman Gossett; brother, Thomas Greer “Pig” Gossett; and grandson, James David Vance Gossett.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha Shoulders Gossett; two daughters, Frances (Billy) Wortham of Manchester and Nancy Gossett (Charlie) of Dunlap; Marlin Gossett Jr. (Pam Martin) of Dunlap; two granddaughters, Shelby (Charlie) Black of McMinnville and JoJo Gossett of Dunlap; three grandsons, Marlin III, Judd, and Zander Gossett, all of Dunlap; great-grandson, Conner Black; two brothers, Charles and Lonas Gossett, Pikeville; three sisters, Mary Boring, Ruby Rhea, and Glenda Miller, all of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews;

A special thank you to Bro. Brian Kearns from Ewtonville Baptist Church for his council during this time.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.