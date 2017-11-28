Carnelia Joyce Kirby, 59, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away November 21, 2017 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Catherine Hales; and children, Nathan Kirby, Elizabeth Kirby and Joseph Kirby.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Kirby; children, Elijah Kirby and Layla Kirby; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kirby, Caleb Kirby, Chloe Grace Kirby and Kelsey Jo Kirby; brothers: Robert Hales and Rickey Hales (Gail); sisters, Willodean Walker, Christine Brooks (Walter), Polly Clements, Catrina Shelton (Larry), Gena Tate (Bill), Debra Hill and Diane Waites (Wayne); and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 25 in the funeral home chapel with Steve Webster, Steve Worley and Jim Chamlee officiating. Burial was in White Hall Cemetery.

Burt Funeral Home of Fort Payne was in charge of arrangements.

